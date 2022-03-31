Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Announce -$1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.59). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($2.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,361. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

