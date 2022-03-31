Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will report $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.75 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $14.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

