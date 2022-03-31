Zacks: Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 692,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,305. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

