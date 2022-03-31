Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.81). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

SPRO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 249,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,376. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 233,954 shares of company stock worth $2,622,050. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

