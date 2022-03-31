Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will announce $764.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $752.52 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 650,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,510. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.