Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

