Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $5.32 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

