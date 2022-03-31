Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPGP stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $111.25. 11,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,718. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.