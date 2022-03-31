Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $941.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to report $941.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $981.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,629. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,084,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,279,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

