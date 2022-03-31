Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.24. Nordson reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.14. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,378. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

