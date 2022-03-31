Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.97. TriNet Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $171,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

