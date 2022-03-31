Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Yelp stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 531,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Yelp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Yelp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

