Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report $100.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.40 million. AppFolio reported sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $451.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $19,116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.30. 158,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3,777.93 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $150.78.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

