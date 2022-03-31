Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

