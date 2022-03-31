Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.84. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.79 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.