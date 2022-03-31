Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.84. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.79 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

