Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 4,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,840. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

