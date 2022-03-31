Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Sell

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.15.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.39. 5,779,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The company has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

