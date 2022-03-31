Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

SOTK traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,600. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

