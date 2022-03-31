Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

DRTS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 15,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,760. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

