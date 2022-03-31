Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,530. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

