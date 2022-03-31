Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Sell

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Enfusion stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 335,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

