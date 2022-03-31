Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 71,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $286.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

