Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Hold

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

GNLN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.