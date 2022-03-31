Zacks Investment Research Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,981. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 910,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

