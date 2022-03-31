Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,568. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

