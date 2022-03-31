Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AMAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

