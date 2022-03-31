Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Hold”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 1,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,133. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

