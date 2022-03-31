Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. 6,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,131. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

