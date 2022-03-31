Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

