Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.35. 233,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

