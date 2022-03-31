ZPER (ZPR) Price Tops $0.0000

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, ZPER has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $51,315.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

