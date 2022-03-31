ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.