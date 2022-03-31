ZUSD (ZUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,720.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $2,720.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.43 or 0.07181541 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,882.60 or 1.00263222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053544 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.