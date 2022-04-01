-$0.08 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.
NEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NextDecade stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 147,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,429. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
