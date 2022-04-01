-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

