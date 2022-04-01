-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $443.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

