$0.18 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

