$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

