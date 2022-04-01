$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.46. 241,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,426. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 313,324 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

