-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 232,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,220. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.