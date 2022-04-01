$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

