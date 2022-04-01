$1.68 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.73. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.