$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,316,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,618,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JXN traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $43.21. 1,029,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

