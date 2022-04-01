$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will post sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $449.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,396. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

In other news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

