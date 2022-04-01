1,069 Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

