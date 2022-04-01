1,114,849 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,114,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $666.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

