1,161 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.67. 5,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,118. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

