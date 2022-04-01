$123.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $123.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.23 million to $124.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $508.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

NYSE FR opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

