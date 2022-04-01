12,342 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $999,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.74 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.49 and a 200-day moving average of $565.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

