1,258 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.